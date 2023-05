Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has announced the next week's regular meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein group). He wrote about this on Facebook.

Commenting on the formation of the so-called coalition of fighters, which will ensure the training of Ukrainian pilots on fourth generation fighters, Reznikov emphasized that strengthening air and missile defense remains Ukraine's priority.

"Ground systems - from MANPADS to powerful batteries - and missiles to them are invariably in focus. This, in particular, we will discuss with colleagues at the next meeting in the Ramstein format next week," he said.