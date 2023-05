NBU Sold Reserves On Interbank Market For Almost USD 392 Million, And Acquired Only USD 11.6 Million

The National Bank of Ukraine sold almost USD 392 million on the interbank foreign exchange market for the week of May 15-19, and bought in return USD 11.6 million. This is evidenced by data published on the official portal of the financial regulator.

According to currency interventions, the National Bank sold USD 391.96 million on the interbank market for the week. Last week, the regulator sold USD 552.21 million, which is USD 160 million more than now.

At the same time, the regulator managed to slightly increase the purchase of currency to almost USD 44 million over the past three weeks.

Since the beginning of the year, the NBU has bought into reserves USD 9.836 million and sold USD 108.9 million.

The NBU uses the sale of currency from reserves in particular to contain the pressure on the foreign exchange market caused by the issue of hryvnia. It also sells currency to balance the market of exporters and importers to maintain a fixed rate.