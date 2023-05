The defenders of Ukraine on May 19 "demilitarized" 670 Russian troops at the front. They also destroyed 90 pieces of equipment and weapons of the Russian Armed Forces, in particular, 32 air targets were neutralized in the sky. Since the beginning of the war, 202,430 occupiers have found death on Ukrainian soil. Data on enemy losses as of May 20 was updated by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So, in addition to the personnel of the Russian army, the Ukrainian soldiers also burned 20 units of vehicles and tank trucks (6,103 in total) and 19 artillery systems (3,229).

They also destroyed six air defense systems (325 in total), five armored fighting vehicles (7,382), four tanks (3,781) and four units of special equipment (423) of the invaders.

32 Russian tactical UAVs were shot down in the airspace of the country (2,801in total).

Since the beginning of the war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have also shot down 1,011 cruise missiles, 304 aircraft, 294 Russian helicopters, destroyed 564 enemy MLRSs and 18 ships/boats.

According to the summary of the General Staff, on May 19, our soldiers destroyed three Russian Kalibr cruise missiles, 18 Iranian Shahed drones, four Lancet UAVs and 10 reconnaissance drones of various types.