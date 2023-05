The G7 countries - the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy and Canada - condemned the Russian war against Ukraine in the final communique of the G7 summit. The leaders promised to support Kyiv "for as long as it takes to bring a comprehensive, just and lasting peace.”

According to The Guardian, the G7 states called the war unleashed by the Russian Federation a serious violation of international law, in particular the Charter of the United Nations. Recall: this summit takes place on May 19-21 in Hiroshima (Japan).

“Russia’s brutal war of aggression represents a threat to the whole world in breach of fundamental norms, rules and principles of the international community. We reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes to bring a comprehensive, just and lasting peace," the official statement said.

The G7 countries pledged to strengthen diplomatic, financial, humanitarian and military assistance to Kyiv, as well as "increase the costs to Russia and those supporting its war efforts."

The communique also states that world leaders will continue to counteract the negative effects of the war on the rest of the world, especially on the most vulnerable population groups.