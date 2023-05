Biden To Announce New Military Aid To Ukraine After Meeting With Zelenskyy In Hiroshima - Media

President Joseph Biden is set to announce a new USD 375 million military aid package to Ukraine after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy at a G7 summit in Japan this weekend. It was reported by Politico, referring to conversations between their reporters with three American and Ukrainian officials familiar with the topic.

According to media reports, the upcoming package will include more artillery complexes, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons - all equipment that the United States and its allies have supplied to Kyiv in the past, but which will be "much needed in the months of hard fighting expected this spring and summer."

The news comes after the U.S. President signalled he would give the green light to third parties to transfer U.S. F-16 fighters to Ukraine, telling his G7 colleagues he would "support a joint international effort to train Ukrainian pilots to fly these aircraft."

Reporters believe the moves together are a strong show of support for Kyiv ahead of an expected counteroffensive that Ukrainians hope will reclaim more territories seized by Russia.