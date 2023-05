On May 19, the Ukrainian Defense Forces converged in more than 80 combat clashes with Russian troops in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Shakhtarsk directions. Among these areas of the front, the hottest battles were fought for Bakhmut, Mariinka and in the areas of Avdiivka, Stepove and Novomykhailivka.

Previously, the defenders carried out a series of airstrikes on the bases of the invaders and their equipment, inflicting new losses on them, as well as repelling the aggressor's air attacks. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the military situation in the morning operational update on May 20 - the 451st day of a full-scale war.

They emphasized that this night Russian terrorists carried out another attack by Shaheds, information on its consequences is being clarified. While last day the Russian Armed Forces launched six missile and 62 air strikes, as well as carried out 65 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements.

Due to the Russian shelling of Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia Region and Beryslav, Zelenivka in the Kherson Region, there are killed and injured civilians, in particular, a child was killed, as well as residential private houses, medical institutions and other infrastructure destroyed.

The probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high, because the enemy continues to use terror tactics.

The aviation of the Defense Forces delivered 13 strikes per day on areas of ​ ​ concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, as well as 8 strikes on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. The Ukrainian defenders destroyed 3 Kalibr cruise missiles, 18 Iranian Shahed attack UAVs, 4 Lancet ammunition barrages and 10 enemy reconnaissance UAVs of various types.

In addition, Ukrainian units of missile forces and artillery hit a control point, 7 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 2 artillery units at the firing position, 6 electronic warfare stations, an ammunition depot and a radar station of the S-300 air defense system.