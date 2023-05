Russian GRU Sent Special Forces To Conduct Sabotage On Border With Ukraine - National Resistance Center

Elite units subordinate to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation arrived in the Russian Kursk Region to conduct sabotage and counter-sabotage measures on the border with Ukraine.

It was reported by the National Resistance Center.

"On the border with Ukraine, in the village of Tyotkino, Kursk Region of the Russian Federation, the underground recorded the placement of elite units subordinate to the Russian GRU," the report said.

In particular, according to the underground, the groups of special forces of the 3rd separate guards brigade of special forces (Togliatti, Samara Region) and the 22nd separate guards brigade of special forces (Stepnoy, Rostov Region) arrived.

It is noted that their main tasks are counter-diversion activities in the border strip after successful guerrilla operations, sabotage and raising morale in demoralized units of the Russian Armed Forces along the border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, residents of the Russian city of Kursk at night, May 18, reported explosions. Local Telegram channels published recordings of the sounds of explosions.