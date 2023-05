Power Was Cut Off In 15 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia And Donetsk Regions As Result Of Shelling By Occupiers

As a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers, power was cut off in 15 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk Regions.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Zaporizhzhia Region, 8 settlements were cut off as a result of shelling, 4,700 consumers were left without electricity. In the Donetsk Region, 7 settlements were cut off due to shelling, and 10,200 consumers were left without electricity," the report says.

There is also a power outage in the Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk Regions due to shelling.

"At night, the enemy launched another massive missile-drone strike across the entire territory of the country. There is damage to the energy infrastructure. In particular, in the Lviv Region, 1 settlement was partially cut off due to the fall of the wreckage of an attack UAV," the report says.

According to the report, as a result of shelling, part of consumers in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions remain without electricity.

More than 20,000 consumers were disconnected in the Kyiv Region due to technological malfunctions, while the vast majority have already been restored.

During the day, electricity was restored to more than 30,400 consumers, including in the frontline regions.

The operation of the interstate power transmission line with Hungary, which was switched off the previous day, has also been restored.

In particular, the damage was detected on the territory of Hungary, the liquidation of the violations was carried out by Hungarian energy companies.

Export to Moldova ranges from 11 to 129 MW, to Poland - from 95 to 195 MW, it takes place during the period of reduced domestic electricity consumption.

No imports are planned for the current day.

It is noted that the energy system works stably, restrictions for household consumers do not apply.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Friday, May 19, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with 22 Shahed kamikaze drones and 6 Kalibr cruise missiles, the air defense forces managed to destroy 16 attack drones and 3 missiles.