Norway Will Transfer 3 Radars And Up To 8 M270 Systems To Ukraine. It Is Caterpillar Counterpart To HIMARS

Norway intends to transfer to Ukraine up to eight units of the М270 long-range rocket artillery of the MLRS type. The country will also provide mobile radars to detect enemy field artillery.

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram made the corresponding statement during a meeting with British counterpart Ben Wallace.

"Today we are confirming the delivery of long-range artillery and radars. Norway provides three Arthur artillery location radars and up to eight long-range rocket artillery of the MLRS type. The donations are made in close collaboration with the UK," the minister said.

M270 MLRS is an American-made universal launcher that can be used as MLRS or for launching tactical missiles (ATACMS).

Arthur (Artillery Hunting Radar) is a British counter-battery warfare and artillery reconnaissance radar.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, 2023, Norway completed the transfer of 8 Leopard 2 tanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

And in early March, the Norwegian authorities announced the provision of two NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.