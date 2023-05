The President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Tiny Kox insists on the need for Ukraine to hold parliamentary and presidential elections even under the conditions of martial law - the Ukrainian authorities must figure out how to respond to this challenge.

This was stated by the PACE President in an interview with the European Pravda publication.

He admits that Ukraine is currently under martial law and the constitution does not allow elections to be held under these conditions. "So it's up to you to solve this challenge," Kox said. The PACE President did not specify what conditions he considers necessary for the elections, and from the context of his explanations it was clear that the elections are not being held during active military operations, but rather after their end, when the state of war will still be maintained.

"It is not our question to indicate how to do it, but, of course, Ukraine must organize free and fair elections. Because this is your obligation according to the charter of the Council of Europe. And, of course, you will do it," he emphasized.

At the same time, the PACE President admitted that organizing elections under these conditions will be extremely difficult, however, according to him, there are examples of other countries, in particular Turkey, which managed to hold elections after a devastating earthquake.

"Winning the war, surviving this invasion is already an incredible challenge. But to restore, strengthen, rebuild the country, while observing the rules of democracy, the rule of law and human rights - this challenge will remain with you for many years to come. But you must overcome this challenge," Tiny Kox says.

"Because if you don't do this, then you yourself will have a question: what did we defend in this war that Russia unleashed against Ukraine?" he asked.

According to the PACE President, there are examples of other countries that organized proper voting in elections abroad. In addition, there is a possibility of voting using the Internet.

"There will be no complaints against Ukraine if the elections are not perfect. But if you don't hold elections, then everyone will have questions about you. Democracy is, of course, not only elections. But without elections, democracy is impossible," Tiny Kox emphasized.

As reported, representatives of the Ukrainian authorities assured their colleagues in the Council of Europe that they are preparing for presidential and parliamentary elections in 2024, hoping to win the war by then.