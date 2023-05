The next five months of the war in Ukraine may be almost the last chance for Ukrainian troops to turn the tide of hostilities completely in their favor. This is reported in the Financial Times article with reference to sources among high-ranking U.S. officials.

The publication's sources in the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden say that Kyiv's allies have begun to fear that they will soon reach the maximum in terms of military aid to Ukraine.

The article states that the aid packages approved today should be enough for Ukraine for a period of up to five months. At the same time, one of the publication's sources believes that the West will be able to maintain support at the current level for another two years.

The author of the article points out that if the Ukrainian forces do not achieve success on the battlefield in the next five months, then the West by the autumn may start putting "huge pressure" on Ukraine to start negotiations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 12, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of Russia recognized the withdrawal from the position of northern Bakhmut, a city in the Donetsk Region of Ukraine, for which fighting has been going on since the summer of last year between the defending Ukrainian army and Russian forces.

Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, called the statements about a possible counteroffensive by the Ukrainian army misinformation, because in practice, in his opinion, it looks like madness.