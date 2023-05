The Russian invaders are trying to create reserves from local residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Currently, several camps have been set up near the settlements of Rohove and Mozhnikivka in the Luhansk Region, to which batches of recruited Russian prisoners and arrested residents from the occupied territories of Ukraine are delivered under convoy from the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar in the Telegram channel.

"By the end of May, the number of personnel in the camps is expected to increase with the arrival of two more batches of prisoners from Russia, convicted mainly for committing murders with particular cruelty," she said.

According to Maliar, more than 800 people are currently in these camps. Intensive combat training activities are being conducted with them, which are planned to be completed within one month.

"After the prisoners have completed a combat training course, contracts will be concluded with them, which provide for mandatory participation in hostilities on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine," added the Deputy Minister of Defense.

In addition, Maliar said that in some settlements on the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine the Russian invaders carry out raids and detain local residents.

"During roundups, all detainees are checked for loyalty to the occupation regime, and men who are old enough to be called up for military service are arrested, mostly on false pretexts," she explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders intensified the terror of the population in the Luhansk Region. In the Troitska community, the occupiers set a deadline to receive a Russian passport by May 24. Otherwise, they threat with dismissal.