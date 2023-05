As a result of night massive shelling of Russian occupiers, there are hits to energy infrastructure facilities, more than 20 settlements remained without light.

The Ministry of Energy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At night, the enemy launched another massive missile and drone strike throughout the country. There are hits and damage to energy infrastructure facilities. In particular, due to shelling, overhead power lines in the Khmelnytskyi Region were disconnected. In the region, 3 settlements were de-energized, 1,700 consumers were left without light. Also, as a result of the last massive shelling, 2 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia Region, 3 settlements in the Mykolaiv Region were de-energized. In the Kherson Region, 15 settlements were de-energized, almost 12,000 consumers were left without light. Everyone is already powered," the report said.

In the Donetsk Region, as a result of shelling of the invaders, several overhead lines also turned off.

"5 settlements, more than 20,000 subscribers were without light. A mine, where at that time there were several people, was de-energized. As a result of previous shelling, some consumers remain without light in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernihiv Regions," the message says.

During the day, electricity supply was returned for more than 32,000 consumers.

Also that night, the interstate transmission line with Hungary was disconnected.

The site of damage was discovered in Hungary, repairs are being carried out.

It is noted that the energy system is stable.

“Both generation facilities and network infrastructure are being planned to be repaired. Nevertheless, restrictions for household consumers are not planned," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders fired 30 cruise missiles at night and at the morning at the territory of Ukraine, 29 of them were destroyed by the Ukrainian military.