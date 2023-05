On Thursday, May 18, a small import of electricity from Slovakia will continue for three hours in the afternoon.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, electricity exports to Moldova and Poland continue during night and day hours, when there is excess capacity in the power system and reduced consumption.

"Yesterday, during the evening peak, consumption restrictions were not applied. To ensure electricity consumption, all available power reserves at hydro and thermal power plants were used. At present, electricity production is sufficient to cover consumption," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of massive nighttime shelling by the Russian occupiers, energy infrastructure facilities were hit, and more than 20 settlements were left without electricity.