On May 17, the Russians focused their primary efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes - 36 combat clashes occurred. Bakhmut and Mariyinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Facebook.

On the Volyn and Polisskyi axes, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive enemy groups have been detected.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of Khotiyivka settlements in the Chernihiv Region; Novovasylivka, Komarivka, Hirky, Iskryskivshchyna, and Volfyne in the Sumy Region, as well as Huriyiv Kozachok, Udy, Okip, Kozacha Lopan, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Budarky, Zybyne, Ustynivka, and Zarubynka in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Masiutivka and Novoselivske districts. Airstrikes near Masiutivka, Kyslivka, and Pershotravneve. The settlements of Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Masiutivka, Tabayivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman axis, during the past day, the enemy conducted offensive actions in the Nevske district in the Luhansk Region. Airstrikes near Dibrova, Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamiyanske, and Vesele. Makiyivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Torske, Dibrova, Verkhniokamiyanske, and Spirne in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. In addition, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions on the axis of Ivankivske. It carried out airstrikes in Novomarkove, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Predtechyne, and Kurdyumivka. Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Sieverne, and Shumy in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Avdiyivka axis. It carried out airstrikes in the areas of Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Novoselivka Persha, and Pervomaiske settlements, shelled Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, and Nevelske settlements in the Donetsk Region.

On the Marinka axis, units in the defense forces repelled numerous enemy attacks in Mariyinka. At the same time, the enemy carried out an airstrike on Krasnohorivka and shelled Mariyinka, Paraskoviyivka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

During the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk axis. It carried out an air strike in the area of Velyka Novosilka and shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Novoukrayinka.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. It carried out airstrikes on Novopol in the Donetsk Region; and Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia Region. It fired at over 20 settlements. Among them are Vremivka, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Stepove, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Zolota Balka, Kachkarivka, Chervonyi Mayak, Zmiyivka, Beryslav, Tiahynka, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Kizomys, and Shyroka Balka in the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, the AFU Air Force conducted 20 strikes on areas where enemy personnel and military equipment are concentrated, eight on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Also, two enemy reconnaissance UAVs of the Orlan-10 type were destroyed.

Rocket troops and artillery hit one command post, six areas of concentration of manpower, two ammunition warehouses, two fuel and lubricant warehouses, one artillery unit in a firing position, two anti-aircraft defense facilities, and two more important enemy targets.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at night, the aggressor country launched a missile attack on the capital for the ninth time since the beginning of May, carrying out an attack from strategic bombers Tu-95MS and Tu-160 from the Caspian region. The anti-aircraft defense system worked in Kyiv, but the debris caused a fire in the Darnytskyi District of Ukraine’s capital.