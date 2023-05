The Ukrainian military advanced up to 500 meters in the Bakhmut direction. At the same time, the enemy does not give up trying to take the city at any cost.

The speaker of the Eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi announced this on the air of FreeDom TV channel.

He noted that brutal battles continue in Bakhmut. The enemy tries to take the city and literally "erases it from the face of the earth" so that the Defense Forces coild use the city buildings as fortifications less.

Cherevatyi agreed with the words of the commander of the Ground Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, that the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC "feel like rats in a mousetrap." He added that the enemy understands that gradually the initiative is moving to the Armed Forces.

"Without a large number of reserves, without having any advantages in the number of equipment and personnel over the enemy, but we beat it (the enemy - Ed.). We carry out, in addition to a successful defensive operation, we occasionally attack on the flanks. This era was no exception. The defense forces advanced in different directions up to 500 meters, liberating the Ukrainian land in the Bakhmut direction," Cherevatyi emphasized.

Cherevatyi said that during the day the enemy carried out 456 attacks from various types of artillery, calibers and multiple rocket launchers.

"Thus, he confirmed that no projectile hunger can be discussed, unfortunately," he emphasized.

There were 25 combat clashes and 12 air raids. Ukrainian defenders eliminated 107 occupiers and wounded 153.

"The enemy's armored vehicles were also destroyed: one infantry fighting vehicle, a landing vehicle, six D-30 guns, two electronic warfare stations and three unmanned vehicles - two Orlan-10 types, one ZALA and four Lancet-type kamikaze drones," the speaker said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that the Ukrainian military did not lose almost 20 square km freed in the suburbs of Bakhmut. In the city itself - fierce battles continue, the enemy is somewhat advancing.

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in the report noted that the aggressor state of the Russian Federation is trying to increase the tactical offensive in the area of Bakhmut.