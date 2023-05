Entry Of Large Vehicles Into Kyiv During Air Alert Prohibited From May 22

From May 22, large vehicles will be prohibited from entering Kyiv during an air alert. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City State Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From May 22, the entry of large-sized vehicles into Kyiv during an air alert will be prohibited. The Kyiv Defense Council made the relevant decision today," the message states.

It is about freight transport with a total weight of more than 4.5 tons.

The Northern Kyiv Territorial Department of the National Guard, together with the patrol police directorates of Kyiv and the region, will ensure control over the stopping of freight transport at the entrances to the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Defense Council also decided that starting on May 22, the capital's ground public transport will take passengers to the nearest shelter in the event of an air alert.