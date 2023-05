All Reserves In Power System Used To Provide For Consumers In Evening Hours - Ukrenergo

Electricity production in Ukraine is currently sufficient to cover consumption, but in the evening hours, all possible reserves in the power system are used to provide for consumers. This was reported by NEC Ukrenergo.

"This is related to the scheduled repair of the nuclear power generation, which after intensive work during the heating season needs fuel reloading. Also, a number of power units of thermal power plants, which were subjected to massive missile and drone strikes by the Russians during 6 months of the autumn-winter period, were put into repair. This significantly reduced the available capacities and reserves in the power system, in particular in the evening hours," the message said.

Ukrenergo emphasized that the aggressor country continues to terrorize the border and front-line regions with constant shelling. In the Donetsk Region, at night, Russians damaged the power line that gives electricity to one of the mines. The miners were taken out. Regional power distribution company’s crews have restored power.

"The restoration of electricity supply in the de-occupied territories is complicated by the dense minefields left behind by the enemy. In particular, in the Kharkiv Region, sappers removed more than 1,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines from under one of the 12-km-long regional power distribution company’s lines. Only after demining, the power industry was able to start recovery," the message said.

There is no import of electricity to Ukraine. Exports to Poland and Moldova continue only at night and during the day, when there is excess capacity in the power system and consumption is reduced.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 15, NJSC Ukrenergo reported that the Russian occupiers had damaged two trunk lines of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

In April, the head of the national energy company (NEC) Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that Ukrainians may face a shortage of electricity in the summer.

In March, the head of NEC Ukrenergo Volodymyr Kudrytskyi said that Ukraine will be able to provide citizens with electricity in the next six months.