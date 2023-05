Ukrainians who published videos of the work of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces on social networks will be held responsible for this. On Tuesday, May 16, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov announced this on the air of the telethon.

"We had a not entirely pleasant case when our citizens, not understanding a very dangerous situation, posted a video. This is unacceptable. Moreover, I am more than sure that they will be held responsible for this - those who do such things," Danilov said.

On the night of May 16, a significant number of bloggers posted on the Internet photos and videos of missile flights to Kyiv and air defense work.

Users are outraged by this situation and call on the Ukrainian special services to punish those who spread the relevant photos and videos. Like, this is how bloggers help the enemy.

Indignation was also caused by the fact that cameras with online broadcasting on YouTube are still operating in Ukraine. Accordingly, information from them can be used to hunt for Ukrainian air defense.

A video of Inna Voronova, the ex-wife of Yurii Chernetskyi, convicted of supplying cocaine to the Ukrainian elite, caused a special resonance on Instagram. The video shows the work of air defense. And the number of followers of the blogger reaches 117,000. Later, the woman deleted the corresponding video.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Members of Parliament from the Servant of the People propose imprisonment for 7 years for a fake account in social networks with disinformation.