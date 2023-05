On May 16, a coal mine in the Donetsk Region was again de-energized due to shelling by the Russian occupiers.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, as a result of hostilities, one of the power transmission lines in the Dnipropetrovsk Region was disconnected. As a result, technological violations occurred, which led to the disconnection of more than 6,000 subscribers. Due to shelling, an overhead line was disconnected in the Donetsk Region. As a result, the mine, where at that time more than 30 people were, was de-energized. Power outages were also recorded in the Odesa Region. The reason is technological violations. All consumers have been restored. In the Sumy Region, one of the poles of the power transmission line was damaged by a tractor - restoration work is ongoing," the message says.

Part of the consumers in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions remain without electricity due to shelling.

At the same time, a 12-km-long line damaged since the beginning of hostilities was restored in the Kharkiv Region.

In a day, the light was restored for almost 7,000 consumers.

"The most extensive repair campaign of energy infrastructure facilities during the years of independence is underway in preparation for the new heating season. Both generation facilities and network infrastructure are being repaired as planned. However, restrictions for household consumers are not planned. The energy system is working stably," the message says.

