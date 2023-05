The cost of restoring Ukraine's infrastructure, badly damaged by the invasion of the Russian Federation, has increased significantly.

This follows from a report by the UN.

The UN has estimated the amount needed for this at USD 411 billion. This is stated in the UN report World Economic Situation And Prospects 2023. According to UN estimates, Ukraine's economy will stagnate in 2023 despite financial assistance from international organizations.

According to UN experts, in 2022, Ukraine's economy lost most of its industrial capacity and energy infrastructure and shrank by 29.1%.

"Long-term prospects depend on the duration and intensity of the war and the country's ability to finance reconstruction, the estimated cost of which has risen to USD 411 billion," the report says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has lost access to 5.5 million able-bodied people, which is more than 30% of the entire workforce of Ukraine as of the beginning of 2022. Such a situation may become one of the reasons for slowing down the pace of Ukraine's recovery.