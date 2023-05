SSU Suspects Fuks Of Financial Fraud And Non-Payment Of Taxes Worth Billions

The Security Service of Ukraine has reported the suspicion to businessman Pavlo Fuks in large-scale financial fraud with strategic enterprises of Ukraine and systematic tax evasion.

It was reported by the SSU press center, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The investigation learned that since 2018, he illegally seized the assets of Ukrainian companies for more than UAH 100 billion.

Based on the materials of the investigation, the holding was looking for enterprises of the energy, engineering and metallurgical industries of Ukraine, which had loans from bankrupt banks.

The persons involved bought the "credit obligations" of these facilities from banking institutions for nothing, which made it possible to interfere in their economic activities.

Then the assets of Ukrainian factories and infrastructure facilities were frozen, blocked their activities or brought to bankruptcy.

Fuks and his accomplices carefully hid sources of financing for deals and real "customers" due to complex financial fraud.

More than 100 affiliated commercial structures were used for this.

During these frauds, the suspects received excess profits and avoided paying taxes.

For example, only from one of these transactions the amount of damage caused to the state reaches almost UAH 100 million.

On the basis of the collected evidence, Fuks and two top managers of the holding were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (tax evasion, fees (mandatory payments).

Within the framework of criminal proceedings, 101 companies involved in illegal activities, claims for more than 1,600 repurchased loans, more than 240 real estate objects and vehicles of scheme participants were seized.

Some of the seized assets have already been transferred to the management of the National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes (Asset Recovery Agency).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, businessman Pavlo Fuks considers the sanctions imposed against him by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) as personal revenge by the Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov.

The NSDC imposed sanctions against businessman Fuks.