In case of termination of oil and petroleum products supply, Ukraine will be able to meet the need for them for no more than 10-30 days due to its own production and available reserves.

The Ministry of Energy announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The creation of minimum reserves of oil and oil products is another answer to the challenge that the war has posed to the country. Today, in case of cessation of oil and petroleum products supply, the country will be able to satisfy their need for no more than 10-30 days due to its own production and available reserves. This is critically little, given the insidiousness of the enemy with whom we are dealing, the risk of another attempt to deprive us of fuel cannot be ruled out," said Deputy Energy MinisterMyikola Kolisnyk.

According to him, the creation of petroleum products reserves is an important element of the country's energy independence, because it provides for the formation of minimum oil and petroleum products reserves in the amount of up to 90 days of average daily net imports or 61 days of average daily domestic consumption in case of unpredictable situations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February the government approved a bill on minimum reserves of oil and petroleum products.

According to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, in the event of a crisis, there will be reserves of oil and petroleum products, which in volumes will amount to at least 61 days of domestic consumption.