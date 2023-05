Zelenskyy Discussed With Sunak Provision Of Fighters To Ukraine And After That Is Positive

During his visit to the UK, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak the provision of fighter jets to Ukraine and then remained positive. It is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that at today's meeting, the main attention was focused on issues of defense support for Ukraine, including the provision of fighters to Ukraine.

"It's a very important topic for us because we can't control the sky... We are partners and Rishi knows all the details of what is happening at the front. We want to build a coalition of fighters. We talked about it. I'm extremely positive. And I think you'll hear about big decisions soon. But first we have to work a little bit," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with media representatives following negotiations with Sunak.

For his part, Sunak said that his country would continue to provide the Ukrainian people with the support necessary to protect them from aggression.

He noted that the UK is pleased to be the first country to transfer long-range weapons to Ukraine, as well as strengthen the air defense of Ukraine and provide long-range strike drones. According to him, Ukraine should not only restore its territorial integrity, but also be able to protect itself in the future.

Sunak said that another topic of negotiations today was security arrangements that should be implemented by allied countries for Ukraine for the long term.

He also noted that the UK is ready to play an active and key role in the creation of an aviation coalition. The Prime Minister noted that this issue concerns not only the provision of aircraft, but also the training of pilots, relevant logistics.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy arrived in the UK on Monday, May 15.

The UK in the summer will begin training Ukrainian pilots on Western fighters.

The UK will give Ukraine hundreds of new long-range strike drones with a range of more than 200 km.