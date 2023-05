Negative Balance Of Foreign Trade In Goods Worsens By USD 5,185.9 Million To USD 5,393.9 Million In 3M

In January-March 2023, the imports of goods exceeded exports by USD 5,393.9 million.

The State Statistics Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January-March 2023, the negative balance of trade in goods worsened by USD 5,185.9 million year over year (negative balance in January-March 2022 was USD 208 million).

In January-March 2023, Ukraine exported goods for USD 10,305.5 million, down 26.1% year over year.

In January-March 2023, Ukraine imported goods for USD 15,699.4 million, up 10.9% year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-February 2023, the imports of goods exceeded exports by USD 3,712.8 million.

In 2022, the imports of goods exceeded exports by USD 11,124.7 million.

In 2022, the negative balance of trade in goods worsened by USD 6,353.9 million year over year (negative balance in 2021 was USD 4,770.8 million).