The World Health Organization (WHO) European Office for the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases in Moscow will be closed.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Health, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that an absolute majority of member states voted for the decision today during a special session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe.

From now on, the functions of the WHO European Office for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases will be delegated to the office in Copenhagen (Denmark).

"I want to thank the partners for their political and financial support in closing the WHO European Office for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases in Moscow and delegating its functions to the office in Copenhagen. Special thanks to the governments of the countries that confirmed their financial contributions, thanks to which full funding was achieved for the next two years. This is a decision, behind which is a firm position of each of the countries, which was preceded by heated discussions and lengthy negotiations. This is a solution that demonstrates a unified vision of the European region. Today, Russia has once again demonstrated its true face, trying to delay the process through manipulation and coalition with its dependent countries. However, this did not change the result. No manipulation will pass. The closure of the office in Moscow is the first successful example of the exit of the representative office of the international organization from the Russian Federation," said Minister of Health Viktor Liashko during a speech at a special session of the WHO Regional Committee.

The message recalls that in May 2022, Ukraine filed a request with the WHO European Regional Office to move the WHO European Office from Moscow outside the Russian Federation, which was signed by 38 states.

WHO supported the resolution, promising to explore such an opportunity, as well as to refuse to hold seminars, conferences and other events in the Russian Federation.

