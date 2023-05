Unidentified persons, while in the National Agency for Identifying, Tracing, and Managing Assets Linked to Corruption and other Crimes (Asset Recovery Agency), stole 36 internal orders and official memos.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In April, the High Anti-Corruption Court received a complaint about the inaction of law enforcement agencies regarding the investigation of the crime.

According to the content of the statement, unidentified persons, while staying in the administrative premises of the Asset Recovery Agency, by abusing their official position, stole official documents, namely the originals of 36 orders on the main activities of the Asset Recovery Agency, as well as official notes of the Asset Management Office or their intentional destruction, damage or concealment.

The applicant noted that the relevant circumstances contain signs of a criminal offense provided for in Part 1 of Article 357 of the Criminal Code.

The High Anti-Corruption Court obliged the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to enter into the Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations information on the statement of the commission of a criminal offense.

