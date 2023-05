In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region, Russian occupiers continue to install protective structures, waiting for a counter-offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this at Espresso TV channel.

"The occupiers continue to strengthen in Mariupol. They install protective structures throughout the city and around it. Basically, the Russians install concrete pillboxes with machine guns near the bridges. They mask them very well. Everything else in the city seemed to freeze. Everyone expects a counter-offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he said.

In addition, Andriushchenko noted that in Mariupol there is a constant rotation of the occupation troops of the aggressor state of the Russian Federation.

"There are certain movements of military equipment and personnel of the occupying Russian troops in Mariupol. If the occupiers transfer certain units to the front line from the city, then others immediately enter their place. They can change the location, but the total accumulation of Russian units in Mariupol is kept at the same level," said the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

In addition, Andriushchenko published a photo of some new fortifications of the Russian invaders recorded in the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the resistance movement intensified in temporarily occupied Mariupol on the eve of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

At the same time, in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region, a rapid increase in the number of "police" and military patrols was recorded. In the Central district of the city, sweeps are carried out.