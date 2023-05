On the morning of May 15, Russian occupation forces launched a missile air strike on Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region, targeting a hospital. Four people were killed as a result of the Russian attack.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"Four people were killed as a result of a missile air strike on Avdiyivka. The Russians attacked the city with missiles this morning, targeting the hospital," the report said.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration called on local residents to evacuate.

"Every new day spent in the Donetsk Region increases the risk of becoming a victim of Russian aggression! Evacuate!" he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the past day, 13 settlements in the Donetsk Region were under shelling by the military of the aggressor country of Russia.

Meanwhile, today, May 15, the Russian occupiers attacked Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Region. The building of the administrative institution and a shop were damaged.

Also, on the morning of May 15, the Russian occupation army struck an educational institution in the city of Kherson with drones. Civilians were not injured.