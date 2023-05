152,000 Russian occupiers are concentrated in the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions, they are preparing for defense. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The withdrawal of Russian combat units from either the Zaporizhzhia or Kherson Regions is currently not recorded. Approximately 152,000 personnel of enemy troops are currently concentrated in the occupied territories of these two regions, and all their actions indicate that they are preparing for defense," the message says.

It is also reported that the aggressor state of Russia is forcibly removing the civilian population from the occupied territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions, including the personnel of the captured Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar.

According to the Defense Intelligence, the so-called "evacuation" from the occupied territories of Southern Ukraine is being used by the Russians as a screen for conducting counter-intelligence and filtering activities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Petro Kotin, president of the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company, said that during the counteroffensive, the Defense Forces should bypass the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Kotin also reported that the Russian occupying forces were conducting training on rapid evacuation from the Zaporizhzhia NPP in the event of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.