Snipers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 12 occupiers in the Bakhmut direction.

It was reported by the command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"Ghosts of Bakhmut" destroyed 12 units of enemy manpower. In the Bakhmut area, snipers of the Special Operations Forces discovered a cluster of occupiers. As a result of the fire defeat, 12 targets out of 15 were disposed of," the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers continue to lay the bodies of their killed in the Bakhmut direction. Special Operations Forces showed footage of the destruction of an assault group of invaders.

During the night training of combat missions by snipers of the Special Operations Forces, our soldiers recorded the movement of an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group. The operators of the Special Operations Forces decided to defeat the Russian occupiers, who tried to quietly move towards the Ukrainian positions. With precision shots, the Special Operations Forces’ snipers eliminated 7 Russians, another 3 were wounded.

Earlier, the Special Operations Forces showed how snipers work in the Bakhmut direction.

In addition, the Special Operations Forces destroyed another "party of occupiers" near Donetsk. The Special Operations Forces press service notes that the enemy was not saved from destruction by fire means, such as IGLA MANPADS, 2 types of ATGMs (Kornet and Fagot), drone guns and SPG.