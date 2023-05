This year, performer from Sweden Loreen with the song Tattoo won the Eurovision Song Contest.

The song contest finale could be watched online.

Loreen received 583 points: 340 from the jury and 243 from the audience. Finnish performer Kaarija with the song Cha Cha Cha failed to catch up, although he held a score of 526. The third place was taken by a singer from Israel with the song Unicorn. She scored 326 points. And the duo from Ukraine TVORCHI took 6th place, receiving 243 points: 54 from the jury and 189 from the audience.

Loreen has won Eurovision for second time. She first won in 2012 with the song Euphoria.

Places of the rest of the participants of the competition can be seen in the picture below.

The competition, which was held in Liverpool, was held on behalf of Ukraine, so some of the participants finished their performances, recalling Ukraine. So, the band from Moldova performed with a song where there was a parody of the nuclear threats of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. And the frontman of the band Pasha Parfeni ended his performance with the words "Ukraine, thank you for the peace in Moldova"

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the first semi-final, the Ukrainian singer Alyosha performed on the stage with a song that was dedicated to Ukrainian mothers who were forced to take their children out due to a Russian full-scale invasion in safe cities and countries. Alyosha thanked the Armed Forces, which protect Ukraine from the enemy. At the beginning of this speech, a short air raid alarm sounded.

It is worth noting that KALUSH won the Eurovision Song Contest last year. Nevertheless, the song contest was not allowed to be held in Kyiv for security reasons. Therefore, the 67th Eurovision Song Contest was held in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine.

In addition, the participants of the Eurovision Song Contest from Ukraine during 2003-2022 always reached the final of the competition. In total, Ukraine had 16 performances and 16 performances in the finale.