Ukraine is interested in investment projects in the field of production, and expects that the conclusion of production sharing agreements will be of interest to investors, since the country has concentrated mineral deposits, which are included in the list of critical ones in the largest economies of the world. It was emphasized by Deputy Ministers of Energy of Ukraine Farid Safarov and Mykola Kolisnyk during online speeches within the Lugano Business Forum, the Ministry of Energy reports.

"In Ukraine, mineral deposits are concentrated, which are included in the list of critical ones for the EU, U.S. and Canada. Among them are lithium, rare earth elements, titanium and others. Available resources and global prospects for the development of low-carbon "minerals of the future" give Ukraine the opportunity to become an element of joint supply chains with strategic North Atlantic partners, promoting the economic integration of the national economy into modern high-tech production cycles, and ensuring the EU's strategic autonomy in the green transition," said, in particular, Mykola Kolisnyk.

Speaking at the panel of the Critical Raw Materials forum, Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk drew attention to the prospects for the development of this area, recalling the Memorandum on Strategic Partnership on Critical Raw Materials concluded in July 2021 between Ukraine and the European Union.

The Deputy Minister noted that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved a list of subsoil plots that are of strategic importance for the sustainable development of the economy and the state's defense capability, which will be provided for use by tenders for concluding production sharing agreements.

"We are interested in investment projects in this area to establish a cycle that will include the production and production of the final product in Ukraine. To achieve these goals, the Government is ready to use all the tools to build an appropriate vertical," he said.

"Ukraine has a significant potential for the development of the oil and gas industry. We urge our partners to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine, which will allow not only to increase our energy independence, but also pan-European energy security, and investors to develop their businesses in cooperation with Ukrainian public and private companies," the Ministry of Energy said.