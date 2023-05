In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions, while the Ukrainian defenders, along with conducting positional defense, also conduct offensive actions. This is stated in the text of the evening operational update of the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, this day, at night, the Russian Federation launched another massive strike on the territory of Ukraine, using Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack aircraft. According to updated information, 18 of the 22 drones were destroyed by our defenders.

In general, during this day, the enemy launched a missile strike with a S-300 missile on the civil infrastructure of the city of Mykolaiv, as a result of which there are wounded among civilians, a multi-storey building and other civil infrastructure were damaged. In addition, the enemy launched 66 air strikes and carried out about 70 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. Settlements were also affected. In particular, as a result of the shelling of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region, there are 2 killed and 11 wounded civilians. Among them are children. A private house was destroyed, 4 high-rise buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

The probability of missile and air strikes throughout Ukraine remains high, because the enemy continues to use terror tactics.

The enemy continues to focus on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions. In total, about 40 combat clashes took place in these areas of the front during the day, Bakhmut and Mariinka remain in the epicenter of hostilities.

The air power of the Defense Forces delivered 8 strikes per day on areas of ​ ​ concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, as well as an attack on an enemy anti-aircraft missile system. Also, our defenders shot down two enemy reconnaissance UAVs of the Orlan-10 type.

Missile forces and artillery units hit 4 manpower concentration areas, 2 ammunition depots, and 2 enemy electronic warfare stations.