Ukraine's Air Forces down 17 out of 21 Shaheds in the night

At midnight on May 13, the enemy attacked Ukraine from the north and south with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 UAVs, 17 of them were shot down.

This follows from a statement by the Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) posted on Telegram.

In addition, an Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAV was destroyed at night.

"Unfortunately, enemy drones hit infrastructure facilities in the Khmelnytskyi Region. Local authorities and services are working to eliminate the consequences," the Air Force stated.

At the same time, during the past day, May 12, air defense units destroyed four Lancet-type attack UAVs.