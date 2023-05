Zelenskyy arrives in Italy to meet with President and Pope

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived on an official visit in Italy for the first time since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion.

This follows from a statement by the head of state posted on Telegram.

"Rome. Meetings with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Pope Francis. Important visit for Ukraine's victory," Zelenskyy wrote.

According to ANSA, Zelenskyy arrived at Ciampino Airport in Rome. He was met by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

At approximately 12:30, Zelenskyy will arrive for a bilateral meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

After that, there will be separate meetings with Meloni and Tajani. According to Italian media, the President of Ukraine will also meet with the Pope in the afternoon.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in April, Pope Francis received Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Zelenskyy was in the Vatican in February 2020 - before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.