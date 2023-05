All UAVs moving towards Kyiv destroyed, no destruction in the capital – Kyiv City Military Administration

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported no destruction or casualties in the capital during the night UAV attack by the Russians, as all drones were shot down.

This follows from a statement by the KMVA page posted on Telegram.

"The sixth air attack on the capital since the beginning of May! This time, the enemy carried out an attack using exclusively unmanned aerial vehicles. During the last air alert, which lasted 2.5 hours in Kyiv, Iranian barrage munitions Shahed were previously detected in the airspace in the direction of the capital. All the enemy drones that were moving towards Kyiv were successfully destroyed!" said the head of the capital's military administration," General Serhii Popko.

According to the Administration's leadership, no damage or injuries were recorded in the capital.