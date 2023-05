AFU eliminate 590 invaders, 6 tanks, and 29 enemy UAVs on May 12

On May 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated 590 more invaders, six tanks, and 29 enemy UAVs.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff stated that the enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to May 13, 2023, approximately amounted to:

- personnel ‒ about 198,260 (+590),

- tanks ‒ 3,751 (+6) units,

- armored combat vehicles ‒ 7,307 (+12) units,

- artillery systems – 3,095 (+27) units,

- MLRS – 561 (+2) units,

- air defense equipment ‒ 314 (+2) units,

- planes – 308 (+0) units,

- helicopters – 294 (+0) units,

- UAVs of operational-tactical level – 2,665 (+29),

- cruise missiles ‒ 970 (+0),

- ships/boats ‒ 18 (+0) units,

- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 6,011 (+15) units,

- special equipment ‒ 402 (+9).

At the same time, the AFU General Staff emphasized that the data published by them is being further clarified.