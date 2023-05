On May 12, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) hit 15 enemy concentration areas, two Russian control points, and other important enemy facilities and also shot down 22 enemy drones.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The enemy conducted seven missile and 49 airstrikes and carried out 81 attacks using MLRSes. The enemy once again used the S-300 air defense system to launch missile strikes on Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, and Zaporizhzhia.

The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high because the enemy will continue to use terror tactics.

The enemy continues concentrating its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes. In total, during the past day, 47 combat clashes took place on the indicated sections of the front; Bakhmut and Mariyinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.

Over the past day, the aviation of the AFU made 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment, as well as five strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

During the past day, defenders shot down 22 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles of various types.

Missile troops and artillery units hit two control points, three manpower concentration areas, seven artillery units in firing positions, an ammunition depot, and two radio-electronic warfare stations of the enemy.