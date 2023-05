On the evening of May 12, Russian propaganda media reported that two explosions thundered in temporarily occupied Luhansk. Locals posted a video of a column of thick smoke rising over the city. The legitimate head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Artem Lysohor also reacted to the incident.

He commented on "a blast" on his Telegram and posted a video.

"Today's "blast" in Luhansk as part of another regrouping of the Russian troops. For some reason, a machine-building plant ignited. What the Russians located and repaired there is not difficult to guess," the report said.

So, Russian propaganda media RIA Novosti says that in the temporarily occupied city there were two explosions, plumes of smoke are visible over the city in the area of ​ ​ one of the factories.

Another enemy resource, the Mash Telegram channel, indicates that we are talking about "a hit" in the territory of the former "Engineering Plant "100"the Polipak enterprise.

Today, the so-called "Republic Day" is celebrated in the "LPR." It is noted that on this day, Anatoly Turchak, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the aggressor state, and the leader of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik laid flowers. It is noted that none of them were injured.

There is no information about the injured civilians.

The Russian occupiers say that the Ukrainian military allegedly fired two missiles at Luhansk at 6:30 p.m., and information about the type of weapons and damage is being clarified.