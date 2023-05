President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the Vatican and meet with Pope Francis on Saturday, May 13, diplomatic sources said. It was reported by Reuters on Friday, May 12.

According to the agency, Zelenskyy will arrive at the Vatican over the weekend and will meet not only with the Pope, but also with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The trip of the President of Ukraine was not announced, since his Office never releases the details of his trips in advance for security reasons.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to meet Pope Francis in the Vatican on Saturday, diplomatic sources said on Thursday, days after the Pope said the Holy See was involved in a peace mission to try to end the war between Russia and Ukraine,” it said.

The agency also reports that Zelenskyy will go to Germany this weekend.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, Ansa reported that the Pope's peacekeeping mission continues in relation to the war of the aggressor state of Russia against Ukraine.

On May 9, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that peace talks between Ukraine and the aggressor country of Russia are currently impossible.

On March 10, Pope Francis said that the war in Ukraine is fueling the imperial interests of not only Russia, but also other parties.