President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was denied the opportunity to make a video address to the audience of the Eurovision Song Contest, which is currently being held in Liverpool, Great Britain.

The British publication The Times writes about it.

According to the publication, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) refused Zelenskyy to address the Eurovision audience because it could allegedly politicize the song contest.

"Mr. Zelenskyy's request to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, although it was made with good intentions, unfortunately cannot be accepted by the management of the European Broadcasting Union, as it is against the rules of the event," the EBU said.

Zelenskyy planned to address to the nearly 160 million Eurovision audience to urge them to support Ukraine amid a full-scale invasion by the aggressor country of Russia.

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest is currently being held in Liverpool, Great Britain. Last year it was won by the Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra, so this year's competition was supposed to take place in Ukraine.

Due to the ongoing war, the Eurovision organizers decided to transfer the right to host the contest to Great Britain. In 2022, its representative took second place.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 started on May 9 in the British city of Liverpool.

As a reminder, Ukraine is represented this year by the band TVORCHI. In December 2022, the team won the National Selection, and at the end of the year signed a contract to participate in the song contest.

Earlier today, we announced who won the second semi-final of Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool.