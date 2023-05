The Russian invaders completely looted all the enterprises located in the industrial zone near the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Under the pretext of evacuating civilians, the occupiers continue to take away looted property from the front-line settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In Enerhodar, servicemen of the Russian occupation forces completely looted all the city's medical institutions.

All medical equipment of the city was taken to the temporarily occupied Simferopol of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Also, all enterprises located in the industrial zone near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were completely looted.

However, the occupiers continue to suffer heavy losses on the battlefield.

As a result, the enemy is equipping civilian educational institutions in the temporarily occupied territories as medical institutions.

Thus, in Luhansk, the premises of three local hospitals have been fully equipped by the occupiers as military hospitals for the lightly and moderately injured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders intend to use the port of the temporarily occupied Berdiansk of the Zaporizhzhia Region to take away the looted property with the help of a cargo ship.