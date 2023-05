On May 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled 39 enemy attacks on four axes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on Facebook.

During the past day, the enemy struck using an S-300 missile on the civilian infrastructure of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Region. In addition, it carried out 45 airstrikes and 53 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas of the Kherson Region. Casualties among civilians and destruction or damage to private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure have been reported.

The probability of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high as the enemy will continue to use terror tactics.

The enemy continued to concentrate the primary efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes - 39 enemy attacks were repulsed. The fiercest battles continue for the cities of Bakhmut and Mariyinka.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups were found on the Volyn and Polisskyi axes. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will continue to be located at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy shelled the settlements of Bleshnia, Leonivka, and Krasnyi Khutir in the Chernihiv Region with mortars and artillery; Bachivsk, Khodyne, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Volfine, Bilovody, Popivka, Pavlivka, and Basivka in the Sumy Region, as well as Veterynarne, Zelene, Hatyshche, Zybyne, and Budarky in the Kharkiv Region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations on the Kupiyansk axis. It carried out airstrikes in Masiutivka, Pershotravneve, and Terny settlements. Mykolayivka, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Lyman Pershyi, and Kyslivka in the Kharkiv Region; and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk Region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar fire.

The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions on the Lyman axis in the Serebrianske Forestry area. He carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamiyanske, and Spirne. Makiyivka, Bilohorivka, and Vesele in Luhansk Region and Yampolivka, Spirne, and Berestove in Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in Bakhmut. It carried out airstrikes in Torske, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Kurdiumivka, and Bila Hora settlements. Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Zalizne, and Niu York in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy shelling.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiyivka area. It carried out airstrikes on the districts of Novokalynove and Avdiyivka. He shelled the settlements of Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk Region.

On the Marinka axis, units of the defense forces repelled numerous enemy attacks in the city of Marinka. Heorhiyivka and Pobieda in the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, during the day, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the Novomykhailivka area without success. Airstrikes near Prechystivka and Novosilka. It shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Novoukrayinka.

The enemy is defending on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. It carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk, Kizomys, and Stanislav. Shelled the settlements of Vremivka and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; Malynivka, Huliaipole, Mykilske, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Marhanets and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region; Dudchany, Beryslav, Vesele, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Berehove, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Shyroka Balka, and Stanyslav of the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson.

Over the past day, the AFU Air Force struck four areas where the enemy's personnel and military equipment were concentrated. During the past day, our defenders destroyed five enemy UAVs of various types.

In addition, units of missile troops and artillery hit one anti-aircraft missile complex, two areas of concentration of manpower, one warehouse of fuel and lubricant materials, two artillery units in a firing position, and a radio-electronic warfare station of the occupiers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 10, the Commander of the AFU Ground Forces/Colonel-General, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced that the AFU conducted effective counterattacks on the Bakhmut axis in the Donetsk Region.

On May 10, the former head of the Azov National Guard regiment, a soldier of the 3rd Brigade, Andrii Biletskyi, said that the AFU had counterattacked on the Bakhmut axis and freed nine square kilometers of territory from the Russian occupiers.

On May 10, the AFU confirmed the statement of the head of the Wagner private military company, Yevgeny Prigozhin, that the 72nd separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces had escaped from Bakhmut.

On May 9, Yevhen Prigozhin announced the escape of the 72nd motorized rifle brigade in the Bakhmut area.