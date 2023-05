In January-March 2023, the lifecell mobile operator (formerly Astelit) increased its Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 24.2%, or UAH 313 million, to UAH 1.605 billion compared to the same period last year.

This is stated in the message of the operator, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The operator also increased net income by 16.5%, or UAH 381 million, to UAH 2.687 billion.

In the 1st quarter of 2023, the company received a net profit of UAH 515.6 million, which is 2.5 times, or UAH 306 million more compared to the same period last year.

During this period, the company's capital investments decreased by 10.3% to UAH 638 million.

According to the results of the 1st quarter, the number of subscribers of the company increased by 5.9% to 10.8 million, and the active subscriber base decreased by 3.4% to 8.6 million subscribers.

The three-month ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) in the 1st quarter increased by 12.6% to UAH 85.1, and active 3-month ARPU - by 24.1% to UAH 104.6.

The active 12-month MoU (Minutes of Use) figure decreased by 21.5% to 133.5 minutes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, compared to 2021, lifecell increased net profit by 59.2% to UAH 972 million.

The company also increased EBITDA by 14.6% to UAH 5.4 billion and revenue by 11% to UAH 9.4 billion.

The company Astelit (brand lifecell) after rebranding changed its legal name to Lifecell for the convenience of identifying the operator.

Lifecell is one of the three largest Ukrainian mobile operators under the lifecell trademark.

In 2015, Turkcell completed the buyout of 44.96% of shares in Euroasia Telecommunications Holding (Netherlands), which owned the mobile operator Astelit (brand lifecell), from System Capital Management.