The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the import of fuel of unknown origin in order to block the entry of Russian fuel, oil and oil products into Ukraine.

Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From now on, fuel of unknown origin (read as “the Russian Federation”) will not be able to enter the Ukrainian market. This is another important step to protect our national interests and sovereignty. Despite numerous sanctions, bans and embargoes, fuel of Russian origin, oil, petroleum products entered the EU countries, Turkey and other countries, and from there to our market as a resource of uncertain origin," he wrote.

Kolisnyk noted that, according to market participants, such a resource is sold at a discount, which makes alternative supply routes of resource of non-Russian origin, which the market actively built to overcome the deficit last year, economically unprofitable.

"This caused a significant risk of destabilization of the fuel market. The aggressor introduces cross-subsidization for the export expansion of the EU markets for further blackmail," he said.

The ban will apply to the following types of goods:

- crude oil and oil products obtained from bituminous rocks (minerals);

- oil and oil products obtained from bituminous rocks (minerals), except crude;

- spent oil products;

- petroleum gases and other hydrocarbons in a gaseous state;

- alternative motor fuel, not specified elsewhere;

- biodiesel and its mixtures, which do not contain or contain less than 70 wt.% of oil or petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, A-95 Consulting Group notes that the increase in imports of LPG and diesel fuel of dubious origin threatens to destroy the diversified supply system of motor fuels, and accordingly undermines Ukraine's energy security.