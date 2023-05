Collaborators from the occupied Velyka Bilozerka, Zaporizhzhia Region, fled to Crimea.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The situation is somewhat different in Velyka Bilozerka. Last week, most of the collaborators left the settlement in their own vehicles in the direction of Crimea," the General Staff notes.

The number of collaborators who escaped from the Zaporizhzhia Region is not specified.

The AFU continue to hit the occupiers.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 8 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel and military equipment are concentrated, as well as 2 strikes on anti-aircraft missile complexes.

Last day, our defenders shot down 6 enemy UAVs of various types, 3 of them - of Shahed type.

Units of missile forces and artillery hit the control post, 4 areas of concentration of manpower, 2 artillery units in a firing position and the enemy's electronic warfare station.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers are taking family members of workers of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant out of the temporarily occupied Enerhodar of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In addition, Russian invaders and collaborators are preparing to organize a new wave of "evacuation" of residents of settlements in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region.