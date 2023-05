Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces repelled 46 attacks, hit areas where the Russians were concentrated, air defense systems and the enemy's EW station, and also hit 2 artillery units in a firing position.

This was announced in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions - it carried out 46 attacks. The fiercest battles continue for the cities of Bakhmut and Maryinka.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 23 missile and 43 air strikes, launched 97 attacks from rocket salvo systems. For rocket attacks, the enemy used rockets of various types, most of them were destroyed by our defenders, but, unfortunately, we also have hits. In particular, 5 S-300 missiles on the cities of Kupyansk, Slovyansk, Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka.

On the Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy shelled the settlements of Hasychivka, Zaliznyi Mist, Maravyi of the Chernihiv Region with artillery; Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Stari Vyrky, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Yunakivka, Mohrytsia, Popivka and Slavhorod of the Sumy Region, as well as Hoptivka, Varvarivka, Buhruvatka, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, Tykhe, Mala Vovcha, Budarky, Zemlianky, Vilkhuvatka, Dvorichanske and Khatnie of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to improve the tactical position, conducted offensive actions near the settlements of Masiutivka and Stelmakhivka, but was unsuccessful. Kamyanka, Kolodiazne, Krasne Pershe, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Kindrashivka, Lyman Pershyi, Tabayivka of the Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk Region were subjected to artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the area of Bilohorivka. Makiyivka, Bilohorivka and Vesele of the Luhansk Region and Yampolivka and Spirne of the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

The enemy continues to advance in the direction of Bakhmut. During the past day, it conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the city of Bakhmut, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Ivanivske and Stupochky. Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Zalizne and New York of the Donetsk region were affected by enemy shelling.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Avdiyivka direction. Conducted an airstrike in the Avdiyivka area. It shelled the settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiyivka, Pervomaiske, Netaylove and Karlivka of the Donetsk Region.

In the Maryinka direction, units of the defense forces repelled numerous enemy attacks in the area of the city of Maryinka. At the same time, in particular, Heorhiyivka of the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

The enemy did not carry out offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk direction last day. It carried out an air strike in the area of Velyka Novosilka. It shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Velyka Novosilka.

The enemy is defending in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. It carried out airstrikes on Orikhiv, Kizomys and Stanislav. Shelled the settlements of Vremivka and Novopil of the Donetsk Region; Olhivske, Poltavka, Malynivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Novoandriyivka, Stepove, Kamyanske and Plavni of the Zaporizhzhia Region and Antonivka, Molodizhne and Zelenivka of the Kherson Region.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 8 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel and military equipment are concentrated, as well as 2 strikes on anti-aircraft missile complexes.

The defenders shot down 6 enemy UAVs of various types, 3 of them of the Shahed type.

Units of missile forces and artillery hit the control post, 4 areas of concentration of manpower, 2 artillery units in a firing position and the enemy's electronic warfare station.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine did shoot down the Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile with the help of the MIM-104 Patriot anti-aircraft missile system, which was previously received from the United States.