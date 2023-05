Russia continues to land mine the territories of Ukraine. Armenia is installing new land mines in Azerbaijan, even though the armed conflict between the two states has officially ended. Thus, thousands of recently discovered land mines in Karabakh were produced in Armenia in 2021, Focus reports.

This is precisely the marking applied to Armenian ammunition. However, the Yerevan land mine factory has a very close connection with the Russian Federation.

After the war, a large-scale mining process took place in the territory of the Azerbaijani Karabakh, which is under the control of the Russian military contingent. All Armenian land mines were discovered. However, there is still no answer about how the ammunition ended up in Karabakh after the conflict.

In the letter of the President of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, to the UN Secretary-General, it is mentioned about the continuation in Armenia of the formation of new combat positions in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the contingent of the Russian Federation is temporarily stationed, as well as the implementation of engineering and fortification works and, in this context, the installation of a large number of land mines. The presence of this contingent significantly limited demining operations.

Armenians used not only Russian land mines but also made many of their own copies. The representative of Azerbaijan at the UN, Yashar Aliyev, points to the Yerevan-based company Hayk-Mek, which for many years produced weapons and ammunition for the armed forces of Armenia.

According to the data of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in 2015, the Hayk-Mek company was engaged in developing and producing land mines and their charges. It has been working in the field of weapons since 2004. It is based in Yerevan in the territory of the Electron plant. According to Serhii Dzhaginyan, chief engineer of Electron LLC, the plant changed its profile dramatically in the early 1990s. It began producing grenades and land mines at the order of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

Electron itself has long belonged to the Russians. On November 2, 2002, a resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation was adopted on the signing of protocols between Russia and Armenia "on the transfer to the ownership of the Russian Federation of property that is the state property of the Republic of Armenia." Among them was a factory. It is also known that pro-Russian politician Robert Kocharyan was involved in selling the plant.

Kocharyan is the only one of the great politicians of Armenia who has a personal relationship with Putin. He himself described them as "very sincere, frank, and direct." At the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the Hayastan parliamentary bloc led by Kocharyan condemned "flagrant phenomena of anti-Russian sentiments in some countries." In Yerevan itself, already in August 2022, leaflets with the emblem of the Hayastan bloc, the letter Z, and the inscriptions: "Crimea is Russia. Donetsk is Russia. Luhansk is Russia. Mariupol is Russia. Zaporozhye is Russia. Kherson is Russia."

The circle has closed: the Yerevan military plant, gifted to the tyrant who destroys Ukrainians, is mass-producing weapons of "land mine terrorism" against Azerbaijanis.