The Cabinet of Ministers has limited the use of music in buses and taxis. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers at today's meeting amended the "Rules for the provision of passenger road transport services." From now on, bus drivers have the right to prevent passengers from entering the cabin who create noise using technical devices. Drivers are also prohibited from turning on music or movies in buses. This is allowed if there are headphones in the cabin or on irregular flights with the consent of passengers," the message says.

Innovations will also concern taxis. Drivers can only turn on music if the passenger does not object.

The resolution was adopted in accordance with the law on supporting the national musical product and restricting the public use of the music of the aggressor state, which the Verkhovna Rada supported last summer.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2022, the Verkhovna Rada banned the public demonstration/performance of Russian musical works (songs performed by Russian singers, music videos, etc.) and the touring of Russian artists in Ukraine.

The Rada also banned the playback of music, film sounds or other sound signals in bus cabins, except for information about the trip (the sound can be transmitted to the individual headphones of passengers, and to the cabin - only on irregular transportation with the consent of all passengers), and it is also prohibited to play music in taxi cabs without the consent of all passengers.